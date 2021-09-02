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This mom stole the show last night as she destroyed this California school board for allowing a member of Antifa to indoctrinate her daughter
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70 views • September 02, 2021
“This means that in two weeks - in 13 days - he was allowed to change my daughter’s mind about some fascist crap that y’all have let into the school.”
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