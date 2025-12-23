Disney paid a German animator to go back and add "white stripes" on all of the old Disney movies.

I just want to say this has been going on for at least 10-15 years, and it's not just being added to old Disney movies, it's being added to both old and new movies, cartoons and commercials to make the dystopian world seem normal.





Movies by 20th Century Fox, Columbia, and many others have already been altered with "white stripes" added.





It would be interesting if someone could find old movie tapes and create a comparison video with their newer DVD releases, and shoot us a message.