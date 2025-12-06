BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The Rothschilds wanted to divide America, and control both The North and The South
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10137 followers
2
250 views • 1 day ago

[ Before the American Civil War (1861–1865)… ]
"The Rothschilds had their sights set on reclaiming America."
"A 'Divide and Conquer strategy' would be used by creating a conflict between the North and the South."
"'The North' was to be a British colony annexed to Canada under the control of Lionel Rothschild."
"'The South' was to be a French colony given to Napoleon the Third of France under the control of James Rothschild."
"[Abraham] Lincoln's main problem shifted from slavery, which he outlawed, to how he was going to pay for the defense of America against the international bankers who were destroying it."
"Lincoln came up with a brilliant solution called the 'Greenback'."
"The government would print its own interest-free currency that would later be redeemable in gold."
"The bankers wouldn't stand for this.”
"On April 14th, 1865, five (5) days after the South surrendered, Lincoln was shot by John Wilkes Booth."
"[John Wilkes] Booth was a member of the [secret society] 'Knights of the Golden Circle'."
__

Mirrored - Fat News

----------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!

civil waramericarothschilds
