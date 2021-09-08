© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trump: 9/11 masterminds are alive and smiling because of 'nightmare' military legal system
Follow
0
Share
Report
120 views • September 08, 2021
45th President Donald Trump speaks to Newsmax's Rob Schmitt about the dynamics of the military legal system which has allowed terror masterminds to remain alive behind bars. - via Rob Schmitt Tonight, weeknights at 10PM ET on Newsmax
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.