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ECCLESIASTES 1:12-15; 2:18-26
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13 views • July 25, 2021
ECCLESIASTES 1:12-15; 2:18-26
WHAT’S THE USE? The Wise Person Seeks To Find Meaning In Life From God.
https://www.lifeway.com/en/product/explore-the-bible-adult-personal-study-guide-large-print-summer-2021-M00100335
People throughout history have tried to take their wealth with them when they died. Items placed around mummies and in caskets point to that effort. The great equalizer in life is death, regardless of how much or how little one accumulates. The writer of Ecclesiastes observed that people who focus solely on work and amassing material possessions come to the end of life without any eternal gains to show for it.
WHAT’S THE USE? The Wise Person Seeks To Find Meaning In Life From God.
https://www.lifeway.com/en/product/explore-the-bible-adult-personal-study-guide-large-print-summer-2021-M00100335
People throughout history have tried to take their wealth with them when they died. Items placed around mummies and in caskets point to that effort. The great equalizer in life is death, regardless of how much or how little one accumulates. The writer of Ecclesiastes observed that people who focus solely on work and amassing material possessions come to the end of life without any eternal gains to show for it.
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