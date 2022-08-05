WAR ROOM [1 of 3] Friday 8/5/22 • CLAY CLARK, PETER NAVARRO, MIKE LINDELL, GEN MIKE FLYNN • Infowars

GEN. MIKE FLYNN, MIKE LINDELL AND PETER NAVARRO BREAK DOWN DEMOCRAT CORRUPTIONToday’s broadcast is LOADED with exclusive analysis and special guests including Gen. Mike Flynn, Peter Navarro and Mike Lindell giving their opinions on the state of the world.

Also, be sure to pre-order Alex Jones' new book The Great Reset: And The War for the World while it’s still available! Link in this article!

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