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We Have A Secret Friend ! Help Is Here !
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3217 views • September 22, 2021
i am currently locked out of my gmail. you tube and screencast so vids are short and i am depending on you all to share , download , spread to your channels and other sites !
Know your enemies and thank our secret friend ! I do not know who you are and i doubt the world will ever know who you really are or what you are doing for us all but i see you doing it , i know you are there and i am grateful beyond words . You give us all hope we did not know we had ! I will stay on my knees in intercession for you as you as long as you hold the line and keep playing your magic HAARP until the cows come home ! Do you think you could knock out the UN while you are at it ? How about a few of the elites favorite toys just so we know you hear us too ! Let's see ... how about shaking up Dubai a bit just to prove you are doing this for us ! See if the twisted tower will twist a bit more ! or Rock the Vatican !
Know your enemies and thank our secret friend ! I do not know who you are and i doubt the world will ever know who you really are or what you are doing for us all but i see you doing it , i know you are there and i am grateful beyond words . You give us all hope we did not know we had ! I will stay on my knees in intercession for you as you as long as you hold the line and keep playing your magic HAARP until the cows come home ! Do you think you could knock out the UN while you are at it ? How about a few of the elites favorite toys just so we know you hear us too ! Let's see ... how about shaking up Dubai a bit just to prove you are doing this for us ! See if the twisted tower will twist a bit more ! or Rock the Vatican !
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