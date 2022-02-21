UKRAINE WAR POSSIBILITY SUDDENLY HEATING UP

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Ron Paul Liberty Report
Recent developments in eastern Ukraine are increasingly pointing to the direction of a more direct conflict between Ukrainian and Russian forces. The two breakaway eastern regions have evacuated civilians amid OSCE reports of massively increasing mortar and other military attacks over the line of demarcation. Most, according to OSCE maps, are coming from the Kiev side into the breakaway region. Russia will, according to press reports, decide today whether to recognize the breakaway regions as independent. Fasten your seatbelts.