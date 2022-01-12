American Companies Going to Foist CCP’s Propaganda on the World

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01/07/2022 Former Secretary Mike Pompeo: American companies are going to foist CCP’s propaganda on the world. Xi Jinping will stand on that stage to brag about how great the CCP is instead of talking about all the terrible things he’s done to its own people and the whole world.