THE SEQUEL TO THE FALL OF THE CABAL - Part 5 (subtítulos español)

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Part 5 ... about the Georgia Guidestones, Agenda 21, Agenda 2030, the UN, and the 'Peacekeepers' By Janet Ossebaard & Cyntha Koeter Music: Alexander Nakarada, Y2Mate Join our FallCabal Telegram platform for free daily updates: https://t.me/Fall_of_the_Cabal If you liked this part, please support our work via https://www.valcabal.nl/
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Parte 5 ... sobre las Piedras Guías de Georgia, la Agenda 21, la Agenda 2030, la ONU y los 'Pacificadores' Por Janet Ossebaard y Cyntha Koeter