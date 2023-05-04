Create New Account
Russian Media Discusses TACTICAL NUKES Following Kremlin Attack. West Claims False Flag - iEarlGrey with John Mark Dougan, May 4, 2023
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published Yesterday |

Discussion from Russia.

I'm sharing this video from, 'iEarlGrey' on YouTube, with his description below.

I'm joined by @JohnMarkDougan-BadVolf

as we discuss the coverage of the drone strike on the Kremlin that Russian media is claiming was a U.S. backed attempt on the life of Vladimir Putin.

