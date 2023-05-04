Russian Media Discusses TACTICAL NUKES Following Kremlin Attack. West Claims False Flag - iEarlGrey with John Mark Dougan, May 4, 2023

Discussion from Russia.

I'm sharing this video from, 'iEarlGrey' on YouTube, with his description below.

I'm joined by @JohnMarkDougan-BadVolf

as we discuss the coverage of the drone strike on the Kremlin that Russian media is claiming was a U.S. backed attempt on the life of Vladimir Putin.

Like this video? Help me stay Independent by buying me a Beer at: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/iearlgrey

If you are considering moving to Russia and require professional advice and support, please follow this link for a consultation FREE OF CHARGE: https://bit.ly/MoveToRussia

Join me over on Locals! - https://iearlgrey.locals.com

Support me on Patreon! - https://www.patreon.com/iEarlGrey

Get your 'Foreign Agent' T-Shirts here! : https://bit.ly/iEGTeeSpringStore

More updates from Inside Russia as events unfold. Also available on Odysee: https://odysee.com/@iEarlGrey

:9 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1462001

Telegram: https://t.me/iearlgreytv

To Make A Personal Donation To Me Directly: USD: https://bit.ly/DonateToiEGViaStripeUSD

GBP: https://bit.ly/DonateToiEGViaStripeGBP EUR: https://bit.ly/DonateToiEGViaStripeEUR

To donate via crypto: ETH (ERC20): 0x3918098b9994d90c091a23bcf837994bb999e735 BTC (BTC): 1Mzi2LGa4f76qDA4FG7jEjR5KXsHhyQ97S BNB (BEP2): bnb136ns6lfw4zs5hg4n85vdthaad7hq5m4gtkgf23 MEMO: 530988580 XRP (XRP): rEb8TK3gBgk5auZkwc6sHnwrGVJH8DuaLh MEMO: 537286775 XLM: (XLM): GAHK7EEG2WWHVKDNT4CEQFZGKF2LGDSW2IVM4S5DP42RBW3K6BTODB4A MEMO: 469929204 DOGE (DOGE): D6cYjCVxAQASqGe5UJyrWqi6bdZxUxKqFu USDT (SOL): 8sXrE8zu3tix61AXUqt5btgU6CFzHCuxdKWNj8yGTGCs XMR: 89giVaLTezPe8GoPS11Lrv7XYw4z2KGWs9MUu2pCY7J3CJcmphk4joiEf6wmc5UxBrjWH2JMRZq3TKtBSWaVgonc9Gx5H9Q



