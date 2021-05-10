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Disturbing Images: Non-Vaxxer Horror Stories, Magnets Stick to Vax Site, Prominent Scientist: HALT the Vaccines!, Your Personal Microbial Cloud, and More: 05.10.2021
Terral03.com
Terral03.com
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1461 views • May 10, 2021
@ https://www.terral03.com . Please “Subscribe” support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com . Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]
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CALLERS BURN UP THE LINES WITH VACCINE HORROR STORIES FULL SHOW 5-9-21
Submitted by Marv
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=60989a499939021b493c05c7
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WTH?! Magnets stick to covid vax site!
Submitted by Oriana
May 10, 2021
Oriana writes: Take a look at this video demonstration: http://82.221.129.208/pfizermagnet.mp4
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Halt Covid Vaccine, Prominent Scientist Tells CDC
Submitted by Oriana
https://www.lewrockwell.com/2021/05/no_author/halt-covid-vaccine-prominent-scientist-tells-cdc/
==
Future Strategic Issues/Future Warfare [Circa 2025]
http://stopthecrime.net/docs/nasa-thefutureof-war.pdf
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FEMA EMPLOYEE WARNS OF FINAL DEPOPULATION MOVE COMING SOON - CELESTE SOLUM
Watch video: https://www.brighteon.com/b6b86ddf-b563-47d7-9d33-29d1978fe7c0
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WARNING! Media uses the "kids at the border" to hide the Harris-Biden "Catch-and-Bus" Program: https://bit.ly/2PwdzLi My Report: https://bit.ly/31KYqs5 Obama in 2014: https://bit.ly/3dw8J8U SPARS 2025: https://bit.ly/39IeuPH Infected Illegals Bused EVERYWHERE!
==
Links used in this Report video are shared in Terral’s 2021 Newsletter 18 for Newsletter and Survival Group Subscribers.
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Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
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None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
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Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
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Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
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Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
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Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
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Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
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Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.

Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.

Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA

Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g

Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03

More info at [email protected]
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