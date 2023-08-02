Kari Lake: We don’t need to impeach Joe Biden - just decertify 2020 election instead

Steve Bannon War Room | Kari Lake says we don’t need to impeach Joe Biden because we should just decertify 2020 instead:
“If we just go back and deal with this fraudulent election… we don’t have to impeach him because he really isn’t, in my opinion… the true president.
Why don’t we decertify 2020?“
https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/13633
