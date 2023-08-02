Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Kari Lake: We don’t need to impeach Joe Biden - just decertify 2020 election instead
channel image
GalacticStorm
2079 Subscribers
Shop now
41 views
Published Yesterday

Steve Bannon War Room  |  Kari Lake says we don’t need to impeach Joe Biden because we should just decertify 2020 instead:


“If we just go back and deal with this fraudulent election… we don’t have to impeach him because he really isn’t, in my opinion… the true president.


Why don’t we decertify 2020?“


https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/13633

Keywords
war roomsteve bannonkari lakedecertify 2020

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket