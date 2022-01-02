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2022: The Bride Needs to Get Ready!
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474 views • January 02, 2022
Copyright © Elizabeth Marie
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/2022-the-bride-needs-to-get-ready/
Prophetess Elizabeth says "In the last week, I started hearing these words from The LORD: "Prepare my bride" and "Preparation for the bride"!
I believe that this is a Word, The LORD has given me for 2022!"
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/2022-the-bride-needs-to-get-ready/
Prophetess Elizabeth says "In the last week, I started hearing these words from The LORD: "Prepare my bride" and "Preparation for the bride"!
I believe that this is a Word, The LORD has given me for 2022!"
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