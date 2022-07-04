Metals Super-Spike - Why SILVER Could Be The Biggest Winner | David Smith

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Metals analyst David Smith sees super-spikes in critical metals. But silver could outperform them all, he says, and notes the recent decline in price below $20 does not change anything. He suggests having an investing strategy and to stick with it. Do not react to the noise, he says, and stick to your own convictions.