Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - September 9, 2024
Jotatay2K4
Jotatay2K4
32 followers
0
13 views • 7 months ago

Episode 2374 - Is sepsis a side effect of Covid? -What country is blaming air pollution for lowered sperm count? -What is in the works for vehicle engines in the future? -Many stores are having to close down because of Amazon? -Airlines and credit card points. -FTC calls out Amazon for what? -Vaccine Escape rooms now are showing up at schools for what? -Is Trump slipping in his cognitive thinking? -What type of side effects do diet drinks have on the body? -More people are being dropped off into a city in Ohio, what problems could occur when a third of the city is foreign?

Keywords
healthcurrent eventspoliticsgodjesuskabbalahchristianreligionmedicineilluminatisupplementsfreemasonredemption
