Out in the Cool Moonlight - Asking Questions

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I personally believe that "Science" should use the SCIENTIFIC METHOD instead of brainwashing and calling people names!
But that's me!
If it's not testable, observable, and repeatable then it's NOT SCIENCE!
Period!
Get out there with YOUR LASER THERMOMETER and do some actual science! And when you are done... Catch up in your Bible!
God Bless