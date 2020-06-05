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THIS IS NOT A DRILL! Satan's Rebellion Manifest. Put on the Whole Armor of God and Stand!
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47 views • June 05, 2020
WARNING! There WILL be another COV!D Quarantine and full military martial law “LOCKDOWN” very soon! Prepare yourselves accordingly!
May the grace and peace of Jesus Christ be with you all!
Luke 21:36 WATCH therefore, and pray always, that you may be accounted worthy to escape all these things that shall come to pass, and stand before the Son of man.
Come out of Babylon! Call on the Name of Jesus and be saved!
May the grace and peace of Jesus Christ be with you all!
Luke 21:36 WATCH therefore, and pray always, that you may be accounted worthy to escape all these things that shall come to pass, and stand before the Son of man.
Come out of Babylon! Call on the Name of Jesus and be saved!
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