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3 Breast Cancer Prevention Tips You Can Start RIGHT NOW
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61 views • February 12, 2020
When it comes to beating breast cancer, prevention is your best bet. Breast cancer is the most common cancer in women – and the most deadly. Fortunately, there are many things you can do to reduce your risk and stay healthy.
When it comes to breast cancer prevention, forming the right habits is key. And the earlier you start, the better your chances of beating breast cancer BEFORE it develops. Women who develop these habits in their 30s are much more likely to avoid a diagnosis.
When it comes to breast cancer prevention, forming the right habits is key. And the earlier you start, the better your chances of beating breast cancer BEFORE it develops. Women who develop these habits in their 30s are much more likely to avoid a diagnosis.
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