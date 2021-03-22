X22 Report: 2432b - March Madness, Public Will Know Soon, When Does A Bird Sing?

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The patriots have but Biden on display for the world to see, we are now witnessing March madness. Election laws are changing and Trump is preparing to return to the stage. The public will soon know the truth, 11.4 is actionable, the outer fence around DC will be removed. Trump preparing to unveil his new social media site
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.