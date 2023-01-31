Putin just pulled off the ULTIMATE sneak attack against the West | Redacted with Clayton Morris

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There are troubling new signs this morning that this war is spiraling out of control on two main fronts. The first front is the physical front and the second front is the economic front. Last March Russia changed some important rules that allowed them to quietly move away from U.S. dollar dominance while no one was watching.
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