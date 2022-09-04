Zhejiang Branch of Bank of Nanjing No Longer Allows Deposit Withdraw, Which Stirred Up Protests

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https://gnews.org/post/p1gj1f226
09/02/2022 The Zhejiang branch of Bank of Nanjing no longer allows deposit withdrawal, which stirred up protests. Besides the security staff of the bank, the police are also involved to maintain order on the site.