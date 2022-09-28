What's Lurking In Creepy Uncle Joe Biden's Sleeve ..?
At the 2020 Presidential Debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden
a strange creature pops out of Joe's shirt cuff has a quick look around and disappears again fast.
It looked like had glowing eyes..?
Robotic ..? demonic ..? satanic ..? these guys aren't human anyway so it could be anything..
whatever the case it looked alive.
Alex Hammer
Brighteon
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.