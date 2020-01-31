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Coronavirus Update: Canada Pulling Diplomats Out of China
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49 views • January 31, 2020
The Canadian government is pulling its diplomats out of China, do they know something that we don't?
Kevin J. Johnston - FreedomReport.ca
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Kevin J. Johnston - FreedomReport.ca
In case You Tube shuts us down, ALL our videos are on BITCHUTE.com
Bitchute.com: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/kevinjjohnston/
BRIGHTEON.com
Brighteon.com: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/kevinjjohnston
ARANA NATION: https://www.youtube.com/user/mbarana100
DONATE HERE: https://c5m-group-inc.square.site
Website: http://www.FreedomReport.ca
Twitter: http://www.Twitter.com/kjj300
VK: https://www.youtube.com/kevinjjohnston
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/realkevinjjohnston
Minds: http://minds.com/kevinjjohnston
Oneway: http://www.oneway.com/kevinjjohnston
Gab: http://gab.ai/kevinjjohnston
USA.life: https://usa.life/kevinjjohnston
Canund: https://canund.com/KevinJJohnston
MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/kevinjjohnston
www.KevinJJohnston.ca
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