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Dr. Pierre Kory Senate Testimony On Early COVID-19 Treatments (w/ French Subtitles)
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28 views • December 28, 2020
Dr. Pierre Kory, Associate Professor of Medicine at St. Luke's Aurora Medical Center in Milwaukee, testified December 8, 2020 at the U.S. Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs.
Watch the entire hearing here:
https://www.hsgac.senate.gov/early-outpatient-treatment-an-essential-part-of-a-covid-19-solution-part-ii
Watch the entire hearing here:
https://www.hsgac.senate.gov/early-outpatient-treatment-an-essential-part-of-a-covid-19-solution-part-ii
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