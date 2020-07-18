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Antifa spokeswoman Sinclair admits she is organizing for the abolition of the police & United States
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6415 views • July 18, 2020
History is full of injustice. Are we responsible for the acts of those that came before us? No... All we can do is build a more just nation now... but hurting those living now for the acts of those that came before us is lunacy! There is a bigger agenda here! UNLEARN: She may not know it but she is a tool of the Zionist New World Order: http://1776reloaded.org/joomla30/index.php/unlearn/529-israel-cohen-1879-1961
*** Bookmark Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/1776reloaded - New Post at 1776Reloaded.org: http://1776reloaded.org/joomla30/index.php/unlearn/528-surrey-a-e-consultant-spills-the-beans-on-gov-id-1984 ***
Also Bookmark: https://beforeitsnews.com/prophecy/2020/07/dave-hodges-mike-adams-7142020-more-leaked-details-regarding-the-coordinated-plots-to-destroy-america-2512644.html
Note - I am sure she means The United States of America and not the De facto Crown - Vatican US Corp. [See Title 28 Section 3002 (15) (a) ... more at 1776Reloaded.org
Andy Ngo twitter account says the following about her: "Lilith Sinclair, a Portland antifa activist; sex worker, says she is organizing for the abolition of the police & United States at an event outside the federal courthouse today"
This dumb shit is very confused.... Rothschild funded George Soros would be proud of her... someone please tell Mz Sinclair America has been occupied by the Crown - Vatican for the Black Nobility crime cartel since the 1860's overthrow of America that established a counterfeit Municipal Corp called UNITED STATES! Its Luciferian Talmudic Cult operators want us all dead including the Whites, Blacks etc! GOV ID 1984 (COVID19) is start of the end game to bring forward their New World Order. Soros's funded BLM, ANTIFA is part of the program to use Useful Idiots like Mz. Sinclair to start a war on American v American, Black v White, one against the other.... This dumb ^&*()th is one of the useful idiots being used to cause unrest that is intended by our real enemies to boil up - such that even Mz Sinclair end up terminating herself while those that have literally enslaved every American since March 9th 1933 [Emergency Banking Relief Act and Trading with the Enemy Act] sit back and laugh at the useful idiots! Please do not take my word for this - go do your own research: Edward Mandell House had this to say in a private meeting with President Woodrow Wilson:
“[Very] soon, every American will be required to register their biological property in a national system designed to keep track of the people and that will operate under the ancient system of pledging. By such methodology, we can compel people to submit to our agenda, which will effect our security as a chargeback for our fiat paper currency. Every American will be forced to register or suffer being unable to work and earn a living. They will be our chattel, and we will hold the security interest over them forever, by operation of the law merchant under the scheme of secured transactions.
Americans, by unknowingly or unwittingly delivering the bills of lading to us will be rendered bankrupt and insolvent, forever to remain economic slaves through taxation, secured by their pledges. They will be stripped of their rights and given a commercial value designed to make us a profit and they will be none the wiser, for not one man in a million could ever figure our plans and, if by accident one or two should figure it out, we have in our arsenal plausible deniability. After all, this is the only logical way to fund government, by floating liens and debt to the registrants in the form of benefits and privileges. This will inevitably reap to us huge profits beyond our wildest expectations and leave every American a contributor to this fraud which we will call “Social Insurance.” Without realizing it, every American will insure us for any loss we may incur and in this manner, every American will unknowingly be our servant, however begrudgingly. The people will become helpless and without any hope for their redemption and, we will employ the high office of the President of our dummy corporation to foment this plot against America.” http://1776reloaded.org/joomla30/index.php/unlearn/528-surrey-a-e-consultant-spills-the-beans-on-gov-id-1984
Some Truths about ANTIFA: https://thepostmillennial.com/andy-ngo-testifies-before-congress
Please do a search on "Project veritas: Antifa and Black Lives Matter" - https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Project+veritas+expose+antifa&;t=brave&ia=web
*** Bookmark Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/1776reloaded - New Post at 1776Reloaded.org: http://1776reloaded.org/joomla30/index.php/unlearn/528-surrey-a-e-consultant-spills-the-beans-on-gov-id-1984 ***
Also Bookmark: https://beforeitsnews.com/prophecy/2020/07/dave-hodges-mike-adams-7142020-more-leaked-details-regarding-the-coordinated-plots-to-destroy-america-2512644.html
Note - I am sure she means The United States of America and not the De facto Crown - Vatican US Corp. [See Title 28 Section 3002 (15) (a) ... more at 1776Reloaded.org
Andy Ngo twitter account says the following about her: "Lilith Sinclair, a Portland antifa activist; sex worker, says she is organizing for the abolition of the police & United States at an event outside the federal courthouse today"
This dumb shit is very confused.... Rothschild funded George Soros would be proud of her... someone please tell Mz Sinclair America has been occupied by the Crown - Vatican for the Black Nobility crime cartel since the 1860's overthrow of America that established a counterfeit Municipal Corp called UNITED STATES! Its Luciferian Talmudic Cult operators want us all dead including the Whites, Blacks etc! GOV ID 1984 (COVID19) is start of the end game to bring forward their New World Order. Soros's funded BLM, ANTIFA is part of the program to use Useful Idiots like Mz. Sinclair to start a war on American v American, Black v White, one against the other.... This dumb ^&*()th is one of the useful idiots being used to cause unrest that is intended by our real enemies to boil up - such that even Mz Sinclair end up terminating herself while those that have literally enslaved every American since March 9th 1933 [Emergency Banking Relief Act and Trading with the Enemy Act] sit back and laugh at the useful idiots! Please do not take my word for this - go do your own research: Edward Mandell House had this to say in a private meeting with President Woodrow Wilson:
“[Very] soon, every American will be required to register their biological property in a national system designed to keep track of the people and that will operate under the ancient system of pledging. By such methodology, we can compel people to submit to our agenda, which will effect our security as a chargeback for our fiat paper currency. Every American will be forced to register or suffer being unable to work and earn a living. They will be our chattel, and we will hold the security interest over them forever, by operation of the law merchant under the scheme of secured transactions.
Americans, by unknowingly or unwittingly delivering the bills of lading to us will be rendered bankrupt and insolvent, forever to remain economic slaves through taxation, secured by their pledges. They will be stripped of their rights and given a commercial value designed to make us a profit and they will be none the wiser, for not one man in a million could ever figure our plans and, if by accident one or two should figure it out, we have in our arsenal plausible deniability. After all, this is the only logical way to fund government, by floating liens and debt to the registrants in the form of benefits and privileges. This will inevitably reap to us huge profits beyond our wildest expectations and leave every American a contributor to this fraud which we will call “Social Insurance.” Without realizing it, every American will insure us for any loss we may incur and in this manner, every American will unknowingly be our servant, however begrudgingly. The people will become helpless and without any hope for their redemption and, we will employ the high office of the President of our dummy corporation to foment this plot against America.” http://1776reloaded.org/joomla30/index.php/unlearn/528-surrey-a-e-consultant-spills-the-beans-on-gov-id-1984
Some Truths about ANTIFA: https://thepostmillennial.com/andy-ngo-testifies-before-congress
Please do a search on "Project veritas: Antifa and Black Lives Matter" - https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Project+veritas+expose+antifa&;t=brave&ia=web
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