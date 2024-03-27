Testing - UAVs utilizing AI are being tested by Russian forces, reportedly also in the Special Military Operation - part 1

This is a test.

🛸 Reconnaissance (video 1) and Strike (video 2 NEXT upload) UAVs utilizing AI are being tested by Russian forces, reportedly also in the Special Military Operation.

Recently, Russian developers presented the "Ploshchad" smart drone system, capable of autonomously targeting.

In the second video (posting next), the operator indicates the target to the drone, then the UAV flies to the target automatically, unaffected by EW measures and other radio interference, and strikes the target. The inscription "AUTO" and the red reticle indicate the operation of artificial intelligence in targeting.