© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jan 6 Bombshell: VP Pence Had Nuclear Football In Capitol During Mob Riot
Follow
0
Share
Report
227 views • July 21, 2021
Today on TruNews, Edward Szall and Lauren Witzke are joined by Rick Wiles, as they discuss the reports of the multiplication of monkeypox around the country, and the vaccine that’s been around since 2019.
The team also looks at the shocking news that Vice President Pence had the nuclear football with him on January 6th in the Capitol building. Was it ever in danger of being compromised?
Also, outlets report that General Michael Flynn accepted $100,000 from Israeli spyware firm NSO Group. What did he have to give in return?
Rick Wiles, Edward Szall, Lauren Witzke, Doc Burkhart, Kerry Kinsey. Airdate (7/21/21)
The team also looks at the shocking news that Vice President Pence had the nuclear football with him on January 6th in the Capitol building. Was it ever in danger of being compromised?
Also, outlets report that General Michael Flynn accepted $100,000 from Israeli spyware firm NSO Group. What did he have to give in return?
Rick Wiles, Edward Szall, Lauren Witzke, Doc Burkhart, Kerry Kinsey. Airdate (7/21/21)
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.