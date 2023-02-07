Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Beautiful cocktail (Killer shot of cocktails)
39 views
channel image
shipshard
Published 14 hours ago |
Donate

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DFTptoJx3Hk 

Compilation - Killer Cocktail Shot - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qbN4-7Jk9RI 

At the end of the working day, you want something refreshing! A delicious cocktail will do!

Fragments of the video that we did for cocktails.

This is what we do when we are asked to shoot a beautiful cocktail... Video for the brand (compilation, shooting for Restobar 1828).

After shooting the whole bar in puddles!


Professional videoproduction CMCproduction & SmartREC

CMCproduction - full cycle video production

SmartREC - territory of free creativity, the first mobile video production in St. Petersburg


Professional videography, collaboration, video for business, creatives, video production

[email protected]

https://vk.com/smastudio 

WhatsApp 8-953-348-12-81

https://www.youtube.com/@provideolife6884 

https://shipshard.blogspot.com 

https://ok.ru/shipshard1 

https://coub.com/violettawennman 

https://www.youtube.com/c/ViolettaWennman 


All Links https://shipshard.taplink.ws 


Keywords
foodbusinessbarrestaurantdrinkrelaxationadvertisingalcoholbranddeliciouscafecocktailssubjectappetitefood videossubject photographybartenderfood photographyfood videographyfood photos

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket