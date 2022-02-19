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EVERYTHING has changed!
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1564 views • February 19, 2022
EXPOSED & DEFUNDED!
'The Deep-State' or 'The Order' is now exposed; Kim explains and joins the dots of humanity's true history, and our future.
Corrupt funding to all affiliated companies/organisations/people will now be cut off; history tells us they will not go down without a fight as they like their rich world and like other people poor. This is due to change as the people of earth have awaken.
Proof of this begins with the defunding on the United Nations (more here) https://gprc.global/2021/11/22/the-end-of-the-un/ all from the orders given by Kim.
Why can't these rich organisations keep their money? Because they were corrupt in the first place. Their accounts frozen with the money withdrawn and currently being held in a trust fund, away from corruption and ready to be used for the people of earth.
The corrupt people 'which get caught' will be put to public trial, others will simply disappear. The future will be much different to most peoples perception as 'formally' secret technology will become public knowledge for the first time. Health, Travel, Security, Energy and Everything will be upgraded to epic proportions!
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bump LINKS:-
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Unlearning1
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/unlearning1
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1351231
Joining an Assembly is HOW YOU CHANGE THE WORLD. Find your local Assembly HERE: https://pgovsd.agency/assemblies/
The Global Intelligence Agency https://globalintelligence.agency/
Life Force Assurance will provide access to health and wellness treatments, practices, services, protocols, devices, technology, and products to all human beings, globally. This is provided at no cost to all members and there is no cost to become a member. https://ghwc.global/
ABOUT bump:
bump - A collection of videos examining global issues with in-depth analysis. I provide much more than the news of the day. My aim to empower people to explore their world. I bring you views which deserve more news.
I deliver information that is not biased. I am neutral to the core and non-partisan when it comes to the politics of the world. People are tired of biased reportage and bump stands for a worldwide united world.
Please keep discussions on this channel clean and respectful and refrain from using racist or sexist slurs as well as personal insults.
'The Deep-State' or 'The Order' is now exposed; Kim explains and joins the dots of humanity's true history, and our future.
Corrupt funding to all affiliated companies/organisations/people will now be cut off; history tells us they will not go down without a fight as they like their rich world and like other people poor. This is due to change as the people of earth have awaken.
Proof of this begins with the defunding on the United Nations (more here) https://gprc.global/2021/11/22/the-end-of-the-un/ all from the orders given by Kim.
Why can't these rich organisations keep their money? Because they were corrupt in the first place. Their accounts frozen with the money withdrawn and currently being held in a trust fund, away from corruption and ready to be used for the people of earth.
The corrupt people 'which get caught' will be put to public trial, others will simply disappear. The future will be much different to most peoples perception as 'formally' secret technology will become public knowledge for the first time. Health, Travel, Security, Energy and Everything will be upgraded to epic proportions!
SUBSCRIBE TO KEEP UPDATED
bump LINKS:-
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Unlearning1
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/unlearning1
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1351231
Joining an Assembly is HOW YOU CHANGE THE WORLD. Find your local Assembly HERE: https://pgovsd.agency/assemblies/
The Global Intelligence Agency https://globalintelligence.agency/
Life Force Assurance will provide access to health and wellness treatments, practices, services, protocols, devices, technology, and products to all human beings, globally. This is provided at no cost to all members and there is no cost to become a member. https://ghwc.global/
ABOUT bump:
bump - A collection of videos examining global issues with in-depth analysis. I provide much more than the news of the day. My aim to empower people to explore their world. I bring you views which deserve more news.
I deliver information that is not biased. I am neutral to the core and non-partisan when it comes to the politics of the world. People are tired of biased reportage and bump stands for a worldwide united world.
Please keep discussions on this channel clean and respectful and refrain from using racist or sexist slurs as well as personal insults.
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