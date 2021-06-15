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Fox Whistleblower Ivory Hecker Reports Corruption & Censorship Tactics
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490 views • June 15, 2021
Jun 15, 2021 Project Veritas' James O'Keefe interviews Fox 26 Reporter Ivory Hecker
Releases Tape of Bosses; Sounds Alarm on 'Corruption' & 'Censorship' She was suspended from her job today after going public against her network

The Fox 26 reporter who went mega viral on Monday night for announcing that she went to Project Veritas about the company live on air has been suspended.

Ivory Hecker on Tuesday morning posted audio of the call from her supervisor online.

Hecker obtained recordings of her superiors telling her to prioritize the opinion of the station’s General Manager, and the company’s CEO, above that of the audience.
Hecker: “What’s happening within Fox Corp is an operation of prioritizing corporate interests above the viewer’s interest and, therefore, operating in a deceptive way.”

She also obtained audio of Fox 26’s VP and News Director, Susan Schiller, telling Hecker to “cease and desist” posting about Hydroxychloroquine on social media.

Hecker interviewed Dr. Joseph Varon, MD, Chief of Critical Care and COVID-19 Unit at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, who told her of his success using Hydroxychloroquine on certain patients.
Hecker: “The viewers are being deceived by a carefully crafted narrative in some stories.”

Things turned racial behind the scenes, according to Hecker, who recorded her superior, Lee Meier, as they judged the newsworthiness of a story based on specific demographics — on one occasion, a Fox 26 executive said that a “poor African-American audience” wouldn’t care about Bitcoin stories.
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fox newsproject veritaswhistleblowerjames okeefeivory hecker
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