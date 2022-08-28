VAX INDUCED PERICARDITIS DESTROYS HEART OF 8-YEAR-OLD GIRL 💉💉💉

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Nicole Nicholas is feeling sad atOchsner Childrens Health Center
(1315 Jefferson Hwy, New Orleans).
3d . New Orleans, LA
From work, back to the hospital my 8 year old
daughter was diagnosed with pericarditis due to
getting the Covid vaccine yall plz send some
prayers up for my baby khya
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