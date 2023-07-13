The three sisters always hide under the car, invisible fear has followed them for a long time

Pitiful Animal





July 13, 2023





These three cute puppies were left behind by someone Melati Mas Serpong.

Neighbors said they were wild dogs

Therefore, they did not care about the appearance of the three puppies.

Whenever they saw strangers approaching, they hugged each other tightly.

I used food to make them less scared

After gaining some confidence in them, I hurriedly carried them to the car.

Come to the youtube channel: Pitiful Animal, you will see touching videos about the journey to rescue street dogs.

Like many others, I only fought for the sake of justice.

If you love our videos and sympathize with these poor animals, please click the subscribe button to the channel and share the videos so that we have the motivation to help more people in need.

Thank you very much!!!!!!!





Subscribe to Channel: / @pitifulanimal8763

If there are any copyright issues with any videos posted here i will remove them. Please contact my Email: [email protected]

Thank you for watching!





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=og5wTHT8fXQ