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Christmas 2020 - Toronto Mayor Wants To Charge You!
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16 views • December 19, 2020
Toronto Mayor John Tory wants anyone who gets together with their family over Christmas arrested and charged with heavy fines!
Join the worldwide broadcast January 2nd 2021 to hear and learn more about why our Governments are really doing what they're doing, what's to come and how we can stop it - ExposetheGreatReset.com
Join the worldwide broadcast January 2nd 2021 to hear and learn more about why our Governments are really doing what they're doing, what's to come and how we can stop it - ExposetheGreatReset.com
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