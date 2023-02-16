https://gettr.com/post/p28gw39d3c7

2/15/2023 Miles Guo: Bruno Wu can make ChatGPT attack Falun Gong and the New Federal State of China and blocking the information about his lies and the number of companies he owns listed in China, and the sensitive information about the CCP senior cadres like Wang Qishan and Meng Jianzhu. This demonstrates the CCP’s powerful forces infiltrating the U.S.

#BrunoWu #WangQishan #MengJianzhu #FalunGong #Jews #NFSC





2/15/2023 文贵直播：吴征能让ChatGPT攻击法轮功和新中国联邦，屏蔽自己扯的谎、在中国拥有上市公司的数量和有关王岐山、孟建柱等老杂毛的敏感信息，可见中共在美国渗透的力量之强大！

#ChatGPT #吴征 #王岐山 #孟建柱 #法轮功 #犹太人 #新中国联邦

