Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Screams of HORROR coming from an old folks home
203 views
channel image
TestimonyOfTheTwoWitnesses.com
Published Yesterday |

"Fact: People are being DELIBERATELY MURDERED in hospitals and old folks homes in north america, in europe, in first world cities around the globe. It's... "a WAY of cutting costs"... when the ELDERLY have a headache. It's "NOT uncommon"!... for someone complaining of feeling sad, or having flu-like symptoms, to be EUTHANIZED, within a month - not in THESE Times. Don't worry... YOU'RE in line... unless you want to be a Member of the Faithful Remnant. No pressure!" (- from Our August 25, 2022 Blog)

We are most ACTIVE on Blogspot.

https://testimonyofthetwowitnesses.blogspot.com/?view=snapshot

Keywords
testimonyomgscreamsthe two witnessesnursing hometestimonyofthetwowitnesses

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket