Screams of HORROR coming from an old folks home

"Fact: People are being DELIBERATELY MURDERED in hospitals and old folks homes in north america, in europe, in first world cities around the globe. It's... "a WAY of cutting costs"... when the ELDERLY have a headache. It's "NOT uncommon"!... for someone complaining of feeling sad, or having flu-like symptoms, to be EUTHANIZED, within a month - not in THESE Times. Don't worry... YOU'RE in line... unless you want to be a Member of the Faithful Remnant. No pressure!" (- from Our August 25, 2022 Blog)

We are most ACTIVE on Blogspot.

https://testimonyofthetwowitnesses.blogspot.com/?view=snapshot