🚨Lebanon accuses Israel of sabotaging stability - Israel's escalating airstrikes - clip 1

🚨Lebanon accuses Israel of sabotaging stability



Israel's escalating airstrikes aim to prevent the restoration of stability in the country, with attacks causing more civilian and military casualties, The Lebanese Army stated.



🌏 A Lebanese soldier was killed in an Israeli airstrike on the southern town of Kafr Rumman, according to the army.



🌏 The military says the continued escalation undermines efforts to restore security and reach a lasting solution in Lebanon.



Israeli strikes have continued despite the announcement of a new ceasefire, with Lebanese authorities reporting further military and civilian casualties.

Adding:

From Lebanon to Syria: Zionist's wrecking ball strategy as tool for Israeli expansion



Behind the smokescreen of security rhetoric, Israel’s relentless pounding of Lebanon fits the Zionist state’s long-cultivated strategy.



Regional destabilization is used to clear the ground for a land grab under the banner of a coveted “Greater Israel."



👉 As destroying Hezbollah remains a pipe dream for Israel, Donald Trump and Zionist voices have floated the idea of enlisting the “new Syria” as a battering ram against the Lebanese resistance group.



Trump suggested that Syria would do a "better job" with fewer civilian casualties.



This has drawn a shaky parallel to 1976, when Syria intervened in the Lebanese Civil War to prevent the fighting from spilling over into its territory.



The intervention succeeded due to:



🔶 a cohesive Syrian state and professional army



🔶 a formal request by the Lebanese president



🔶 regional legitimacy (backing from Arab League)



🇸🇾 Today’s Syria lacks all of those elements:



🌏 The government of Syrian terrorist-turned-President Ahmed al-Sharaa (aka Nusra Front leader Abu al-Julani) grapples with internal fragmentation and economic collapse



🌏 Its military is a patchwork of disparate factions that lack unity



The idea has met vocal opposition across the Lebanese political spectrum, clear rejection from the Syrian government itself, and lacks support from Arab states like Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey.



After the US-backed ouster of Assad, Israel moved swiftly to further its expansionist agenda, occupying the Golan Heights and partially annexing the southern Quneitra province.



This set it on a collision course with Turkey, which had just sealed a defense pact with Syria's new leadership and responded by deploying fighter jets and air defenses — officially targeting ISIS (or Kurdish forces in the north).



Turkish military assets arrayed against Israeli expansionist interests have left Israeli policymakers fuming.



Minister of Diaspora Affairs Amichai Chikli bemoaned a new "Sunni axis of evil" comprising Turkey, Qatar, and Pakistan—claiming it is more dangerous than Iran.



🗣 He also declared that the Zionist state “will be at war with Syria sooner or later.”



Israeli messaging follows a familiar script of magnifying threats and fueling chaos to keep the door open for future annexationist ambitions dressed up as security needs.



🗣 As US journo Tucker Carlson succinctly phrased it, “The Israeli goal is Syria, or Libya, or Iraq, or Somalia. The real goal is territorial expansion.”



@geopolitics_prime