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LA + Seattle are Being Burned to the Ground by the Joker
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225 views • December 12, 2020
With Los Angeles and the incoming district attorney George Gascon, who previously laid waste to San Francisco, they, like Seattle, will not be enforcing laws that prevent crime from spreading or being held back.
The lawless lands will no longer in force trespassing, prostitution, loitering, Disturbing the peace, or resisting arrest, meaning that criminals can trust pass on your property, yell And wake up the whole neighborhood, and when the police come, the best he can ask his "pretty please pretty please pretty please," and then they can laugh in their faces.
In Seattle, they are proposing to make theft legal, if you are doing so to pay for basic needs. In other words, don't working on his job, the moment that stuff becomes an honest way to make money, we will excuse it.
This absolutely will destroy society and tear us apart at the seams, and it is absolutely necessary to fight back against this woke insanity before the United States unravels.
Find me and subscribe on before YouTube decides I am undesirable
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/lAzEfK57P8OK/
#woke #georgegascon #LAinsanity #LisaHerbold
#Beijing #scotus #texas
http://www.rechargeFreedom.com for more
The lawless lands will no longer in force trespassing, prostitution, loitering, Disturbing the peace, or resisting arrest, meaning that criminals can trust pass on your property, yell And wake up the whole neighborhood, and when the police come, the best he can ask his "pretty please pretty please pretty please," and then they can laugh in their faces.
In Seattle, they are proposing to make theft legal, if you are doing so to pay for basic needs. In other words, don't working on his job, the moment that stuff becomes an honest way to make money, we will excuse it.
This absolutely will destroy society and tear us apart at the seams, and it is absolutely necessary to fight back against this woke insanity before the United States unravels.
Find me and subscribe on before YouTube decides I am undesirable
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/lAzEfK57P8OK/
#woke #georgegascon #LAinsanity #LisaHerbold
#Beijing #scotus #texas
http://www.rechargeFreedom.com for more
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