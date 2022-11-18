Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Response to Fuellmich: Fact or Fiction? | Dr. Tom Cowan
124 views
channel image
FNQ Citizen's Collective
Published 10 days ago |

Dr. Tom Cowan responds to claims of "fact" made by Reiner Fuellmich regarding HIV "virus" in experimental jabs.


From the original description:

I hosted a live webinar on YouTube on April 20, 2022.

I discussed my response to Dr. Reiner Fuellmich, who claims that he and his team believe that AIDS has been placed in the injections and is going to affect the population. Is this fact or fiction? Tune in to find out.

I also referenced several papers in my discussion; they can be found at the links below:

http://perspectivesinmedicine.cshlp.org/content/1/1/a006841.long#ref-29

https://sci-hub.se/10.1126/science.6189183

https://academic.oup.com/aje/article/146/4/350/60711?login=false



Source


FNQ Citizen's Collective is a support and information community.
Website
Telegram Channel

Keywords
vaccineshivdr tom cowandr reiner fuellmichreiner fuellmichtom cowanvirus debate

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket