Response to Fuellmich: Fact or Fiction? | Dr. Tom Cowan

Dr. Tom Cowan responds to claims of "fact" made by Reiner Fuellmich regarding HIV "virus" in experimental jabs.
From the original description:
I hosted a live webinar on YouTube on April 20, 2022.
I discussed my response to Dr. Reiner Fuellmich, who claims that he and his team believe that AIDS has been placed in the injections and is going to affect the population. Is this fact or fiction? Tune in to find out.
I also referenced several papers in my discussion; they can be found at the links below:
http://perspectivesinmedicine.cshlp.org/content/1/1/a006841.long#ref-29
https://sci-hub.se/10.1126/science.6189183
https://academic.oup.com/aje/article/146/4/350/60711?login=false
