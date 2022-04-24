Former DNI John Ratcliffe: the Clinton Campaign Defrauded the Fed. Govt = Felony

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“What it’s showing is that this was a coordinated effort by Hillary Clinton campaign officials… all attempting to defraud the federal government… defrauding the government is a felony. Making false statements to federal prosecutors is a felony - and when multiple people do it together, that is a conspiracy and I think that’s what’s being revealed in John Durham’s filings.”