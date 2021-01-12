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ARE YOU AWAKE YET? - MIKE SEYMOUR (VIDEO)
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110 views • January 12, 2021
ARE YOU AWAKE YET? - MIKE SEYMOUR (VIDEO)
The very word GOVERNMENT breaks down into GOVERN (TO CONTROL) and MENT (THE MIND). There is NO TRUTH IN MAINSTREAM MEDIA NEWS, but there is SOME TRUTH IN MOVIES. If you are Awake, you know to NEVER WATCH MAINSTREAM MEDIA NEWS, and USE DISCERNMENT WHEN WATCHING MOVIES AND TV SERIES. Take the time to learn the 5 Rules to Awakening and the 4 Sources of Disinformation. Don't Wake Up to only 1, 2, or 3 of the 4 Sources of Disinformation, or you will NEVER become a CONSCIOUS TRUTHER! So many Truthers are still being MIND CONTROLLED by at least one of the four Sources of Disinformation, so they will become CONSCIOUS during this lifetime.
The Cover Intelligence and Military PsyOps slogan has always been, "CONTROL THE MIND AND THE ASS WILL FOLLOW, AND THERE IS A DOUBLE MEANING FOR THE WORD ASS."
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Mike Seymour at Shaking My Head Productions
https://shakingmyheadproductions.com
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
The very word GOVERNMENT breaks down into GOVERN (TO CONTROL) and MENT (THE MIND). There is NO TRUTH IN MAINSTREAM MEDIA NEWS, but there is SOME TRUTH IN MOVIES. If you are Awake, you know to NEVER WATCH MAINSTREAM MEDIA NEWS, and USE DISCERNMENT WHEN WATCHING MOVIES AND TV SERIES. Take the time to learn the 5 Rules to Awakening and the 4 Sources of Disinformation. Don't Wake Up to only 1, 2, or 3 of the 4 Sources of Disinformation, or you will NEVER become a CONSCIOUS TRUTHER! So many Truthers are still being MIND CONTROLLED by at least one of the four Sources of Disinformation, so they will become CONSCIOUS during this lifetime.
The Cover Intelligence and Military PsyOps slogan has always been, "CONTROL THE MIND AND THE ASS WILL FOLLOW, AND THERE IS A DOUBLE MEANING FOR THE WORD ASS."
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Mike Seymour at Shaking My Head Productions
https://shakingmyheadproductions.com
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
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