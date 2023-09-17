Terral03.com Mystery Report for 2023 Newsletter 03: September 17, 2023

Please support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Mystery Report Newsletter and Black Star Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com. Support the research via PayPal: ter[email protected]. Support my work at https://terral.substack.com
This newsletter program is all about helping people see God’s wisdom hidden in plain sight using His three witnesses of spirit, water, and blood testifying in the Holy Scriptures from Genesis 1:1 through Revelation.
Zechariah 12:10 and Isaiah 53
Epiphanies Regarding First and Last Adam
Written by Gary and Terral
Edited September 17, 2023
Hi Gary:
Thank you for writing.
On Sat, Jun 24, 2023 at 5:48 PM Gary wrote:
Hi Terral:
“They will look to me, whom they pierced. Yes, they will mourn for him
as one mourns for His only Son, and grieve for Him as one grieves for a
firstborn.“
Who is talking to who here? It reads very similar to Isaiah 53 where he is referring to the first Adam, Christ Jesus. Is it the same for this verse in Zechariah? Or something different. Gary
Terral’s reply (06.25.2023):
Yes. Zechariah 12 reads a lot like Isaiah 53, because the Lord God (Lamb of God, begins consecration work in Gen. 2:4, after God rests “in” Him: 2Cor. 5:19) is speaking and God's Spirit (the Holy Spirit, water witness of God’s Word = F+S+HS) is being poured out to open the eyes of the sons of Israel.
