Gold and Silver to the Moon as people loose confidence in Governments, Currency Weakens
Mike Martins Channel
180 followers
181 views • 1 day ago

Gold just smashed another all-time high — hitting $3,682.51 per ounce — while silver pushes near $60. Investors are rushing into safe-haven metals ahead of the Federal Reserve’s expected rate cuts. This isn’t just numbers. It’s proof that confidence in governments and fiat currencies is collapsing. When people no longer trust their currency, they flee into gold and silver — and that’s exactly what we’re seeing worldwide. On this episode of Mike in the Night, we cover: Gold’s explosive 40% year-to-date gain. Why central banks are hoarding precious metals. How Fed rate cuts fuel the rush into gold and silver. The dollar, bonds, and Bitcoin behaving “counterintuitively.” Why stacking silver is more important than ever (400 oz minimum!). Revisiting my past predictions: 2015: The Great Canadian Peso → Buy gold, silver, food. 2017: By 2025, gold will double. 2019: Gold to skyrocket as USD crumbles. We’ve been right before — and we’re being proven right again. The world is preparing for a new monetary system, possibly tied to BRICS or a return to some form of gold standard. 👉 Stack smart. Stay vigilant. And remember — we bring you next week’s news, maybe 10 years in advance.

Keywords
crumblesgold vs bitcoinsilver vs cryptohousing vs goldprecious metals safe havengold silver economygold price skyrocketssilver stacker
