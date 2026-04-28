🤬Israeli Soldier 360 degree genocide video of Beit Hanoun completely destroyed, not a single house or tree survived - not a pretty sunset on the horizon

An Israeli Soldier Released A Video Of My City, Beit Hanoun, Completely Destroyed. Not A Single House In The City Was Left Standing, Not A Single Tree Survived.

Have you ever seen an army film the genocide it is committing in 360° before?

🔗SOURCE ➡️ Ahmed Nashwan𓂆 (https://x.com/i/status/2049010304105824570)

(Beit Hanoun, is a Palestinian city on the northeast edge of the Gaza Strip)

Adding:

The UAE announces its withdrawal from OPEC and the OPEC+ alliance. Starts May 1st.