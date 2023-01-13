Anbaric - The Alarmist! New rock song out january 2023

The alarmist
The impending death, To all who don’t comply
You're just waiting for a damn excuse
News is on repeat, You're all gonna die
The ugliness of sheer power abuse
Sound the alarm ,We want you harm
Do as you're told , Or you won't get old
I won't put up with your crap no
more
I am tired to the core, You! The Alarmist
Spread that ugly fear, Taking every chance
What is driving this insanity?
Lies are all we hear, The restriction dance
Ain't my cup of tea
I won't put up with your crap no more ,
I am tired to the core, A gigantic propaganda war
And I am tired to the core, You! The Alarmist
Sound the alarm ,We want you harm
Do as you're told
I won't put up with your crap no more, I am tired to the core
A gigantic propaganda war, And I am tired to the core
You! The Alarmist
Sound the alarm ,We want you harm
Do as you're told , Or you won't get old
