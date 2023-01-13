Anbaric - The Alarmist! New rock song out january 2023

The alarmist

The impending death, To all who don’t comply

You're just waiting for a damn excuse

News is on repeat, You're all gonna die

The ugliness of sheer power abuse

Sound the alarm ,We want you harm

Do as you're told , Or you won't get old

I won't put up with your crap no more

I am tired to the core, You! The Alarmist

Spread that ugly fear, Taking every chance

What is driving this insanity?

Lies are all we hear, The restriction dance

Ain't my cup of tea

I won't put up with your crap no more ,

I am tired to the core, A gigantic propaganda war

And I am tired to the core, You! The Alarmist

Sound the alarm ,We want you harm

Do as you're told

I won't put up with your crap no more, I am tired to the core

A gigantic propaganda war, And I am tired to the core

You! The Alarmist

Sound the alarm ,We want you harm

Do as you're told , Or you won't get old