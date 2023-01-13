Create New Account
Anbaric - The Alarmist! New rock song out january 2023
16 views

Anbaric Finnish Rock From Swe
Published Yesterday |

The alarmist

The impending death, To all who don’t comply
You're just waiting for a damn excuse
News is on repeat, You're all gonna die
The ugliness of sheer power abuse

Sound the alarm ,We want you harm

Do as you're told , Or you won't get old

I won't put up with your crap no more
I am tired to the core, You! The Alarmist

Spread that ugly fear, Taking every chance

What is driving this insanity?

Lies are all we hear, The restriction dance

Ain't my cup of tea

I won't put up with your crap no more ,

I am tired to the core, A gigantic propaganda war

And I am tired to the core, You! The Alarmist

Sound the alarm ,We want you harm

Do as you're told

I won't put up with your crap no more, I am tired to the core

A gigantic propaganda war, And I am tired to the core

You! The Alarmist

Sound the alarm ,We want you harm

Do as you're told , Or you won't get old

Keywords
rockmetalguitartrioswedenrock musicbassdrumsfinlandguitaristrocknrollhard-rocknew-rocknew-rock-releasenew-metal

