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Conservative Leader To Perform Vaccine Intervention On Trump
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824 views • December 29, 2021
Wayne Allyn Root joins Alex Jones live via Skype to reveal his plan to have a friendly intervention with President Trump about his blind support for the deadly COVID vaccines.
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