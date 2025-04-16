Int 1026 with Colonel Towner Watkins on CIA Overthrowing 90 Govts

Colonel Towner entered the Air Force in 1979. She served as an aircraft maintenance technician until 1985. In 1985, she was selected for Reserve Officer Training Corps (AFROTC) program at Indiana University. While attending Indiana University she gained her civilian aircraft maintenance certification and worked at UPS overnight headquarters in Louisville KY full time while also attending college full time. She was awarded Indiana’s Business School Outstanding Graduate award in 1987 and inducted into Beta Gamma Sigma.





Upon graduation from IU and AFROTC in 1987, she held positions in personnel including deployed PERSCO team chief. While deployed, she was tasked by Commander, Task Force Bravo (IRAQ) Operation Provide Comfort to serve as Aide de Camp and Protocol Officer as well as forward deployed PERSCO team chief. She was assigned to the Pentagon in 1995 where she was responsible for a $2B training and readiness budget prior to being selected as an executive officer for a general officer in the Pentagon. She was assigned to United States Central command in 1992 and was a member of General Franks’s staff on 9/11. The command immediately transitioned to the warfighter for Operation Enduring Freedom and began preparation for Operation Iraqi Freedom. She was selected to attend the distinguished Air War College at Maxwell Air Force Base in 2002 where she specialized in Southeast Asia. She traveled to Thailand, Laos, Cambodia, Vietnam and Japan.





She has served in various commander positions including Commander, Readiness Management Center. She was responsible for the combat readiness of over 13,000 Air Force members supporting worldwide combat operations for the United States Air Force.





Colonel Roxane Towner served as a Deputy A9, Air Force Reserve Command, Robins Air Force Base, Georgia. The A9 function is equivalent of Six Sigma, Process Redesign, increase mission efficiency.





POST MILITARY RETIREMENT





2013 to present-Real Estate Investor; purchased approximately 35 residential properties. Fifteen were kept for rentals originally; another 20 was sold upon renovation to generate operating funds. We enjoy renovating houses, primarily for first time homeowners, to provide quality living arrangements for average day Americans.





