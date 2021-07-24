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Sheep Farm: WXYZ Channel 7 13/10/1976 Detroit News at 11 Swine Flu VAXXINE [23.07.2021]
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60 views • July 24, 2021
Wario - 57 minutes ago (edited):
Was possibly easier to report these deaths back then without the mass censorship from big tech controlling everything
356 views Jul 23, 2021
Sheep Farm Studios - 6.77K subscribers
https://youtu.be/4LeYlmyCEYs
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4LeYlmyCEYs
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqF8lfsOOQrw0UyoK8feg_w
Was possibly easier to report these deaths back then without the mass censorship from big tech controlling everything
356 views Jul 23, 2021
Sheep Farm Studios - 6.77K subscribers
https://youtu.be/4LeYlmyCEYs
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4LeYlmyCEYs
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqF8lfsOOQrw0UyoK8feg_w
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