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Focus on Fauci: January 5th Live Event with RFK Jr., Sacha Stone, Dr. Rocco Galati, Dr. Judy Mikovits, Dr. David Martin
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407 views • January 03, 2021
On the 5th of January, Sacha Stone will deliver a monumental 2-hour Live stream event exposing the historical pathology of Dr. Anthony Fauci and the many financial elements connected to his offices.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr, Dr. Judy Mikovits, Dr. David Martin & Dr. Rocco Galati will join Sacha to bring before the public the vast pathology of crimes against humanity which many key researchers and experts allege against Anthony Fauci (the most powerful man on earth in the public health administration sector).
GO TO www.lineinthesand.us to register for this FREE live stream event now
Date and time:
January the 5th
11 am Eastern Standard Time
4 pm GMT
Robert F. Kennedy Jr, Dr. Judy Mikovits, Dr. David Martin & Dr. Rocco Galati will join Sacha to bring before the public the vast pathology of crimes against humanity which many key researchers and experts allege against Anthony Fauci (the most powerful man on earth in the public health administration sector).
GO TO www.lineinthesand.us to register for this FREE live stream event now
Date and time:
January the 5th
11 am Eastern Standard Time
4 pm GMT
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