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Global Warming Totally and Mercilessly Debunked
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549 views • November 17, 2020
Marc Morano, producer of the documentary Climate Hustle, delivers a trainload of facts to support his forensic analysis of the theory of global warming. We will not attempt to list those facts here because his presentation does that very well. In addition to providing scientific evidence, Morano shows how the proponents of this myth engaged in deception and falsification of data. When he gets finished there is no room for anyone to hide behind excuses of ignorance or innocent error. Their outright criminality is laid bare for all to see. 2019 May 14 – Source: Liberty Forum - https://youtu.be/ueFc4eZ7wsg/
This video is archived here and at other sites to preserve access to it. However, preserved knowledge is useless without action. Join with others of like mind at Red Pill University to convert enlightenment into societal reform. Visit https://www.redpilluniversity.org/ and 'Take the Tour'.
This video is archived here and at other sites to preserve access to it. However, preserved knowledge is useless without action. Join with others of like mind at Red Pill University to convert enlightenment into societal reform. Visit https://www.redpilluniversity.org/ and 'Take the Tour'.
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